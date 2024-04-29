Gold smuggler arrested with gold worth Rs 45.35 lakh in Manipur

IMPHAL, April 28: Officers of anti-smuggling unit of Imphal Customs Division arrested a person after smuggled gold worth roughly Rs 45.35 lakh was recovered from a car he was coming with from Singjamei area of Imphal on Friday, an official source said today.

The officers conducted a check to the Maruti car at Singjamei parking area on Friday around 5.40 pm acting on specific information, said a statement of the Imphal customs division.

- Advertisement -

The officers intercepted the smuggled gold packed in three oval shaped plastic packets concealed underneath the handbrake of the car on thorough checking of the vehicle, it also said.

Upon examination of the packets revealed their contents to be yellow coloured paste suspected to contain gold of foreign origin, the statement added.

The recovered items, the vehicle and the driver were taken to the office of the Customs Division, Imphal for further procedures.

The processing of the yellow paste resulted in recovery of 627.53 gm gold, estimated to be Rs 45,35,159 as per market rate as on April 26, 2024, it further said.

- Advertisement -

A case has been registered against the arrested person under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, the statement added. (NNN)