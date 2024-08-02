Governors of Nagaland and Meghalaya to Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

HT Digital

August 2, Friday: the Governors of Nagaland and Meghalaya met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss pressing regional issues. The discussions focused on development initiatives and security concerns in the Northeast.

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan and Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan highlighted the unique challenges faced by their respective states and sought the central government’s support in addressing these issues. Topics of discussion included infrastructure development, economic growth, and the implementation of various central schemes aimed at improving the quality of life for residents in the region.

Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to the development and security of the Northeast. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the central and state governments to ensure the successful implementation of development projects and to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also touched upon the need for enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism, and boosting local industries to create sustainable economic opportunities. The Governors expressed their appreciation for the central government’s continued support and pledged to work closely with the Home Ministry to achieve these goals.

This high-level discussion reflects the government’s proactive approach to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the Northeast, aiming to foster a more prosperous and secure future for the region.