Grenade Attack Targets Homes of Private Firm Directors in Imphal West

The homes of private firm directors in Imphal West were targeted in a grenade attack, causing damage and sparking concerns over rising violence in the region.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: In a disturbing incident in Imphal West, the homes of two directors of a private firm were targeted in a grenade attack late Monday night. The attack caused significant damage to the properties, though fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident has raised concerns over the rising violence in the region, with the motives behind the attack still under investigation. Local authorities have launched a thorough inquiry into the matter, deploying additional security forces in the area to prevent further incidents.

The directors of the firm, whose identities have not been disclosed, expressed shock and concern over the attack, urging the authorities to take swift action. The incident has also sparked fear among other business owners and residents in the region, highlighting the growing need for enhanced security measures.

Local leaders and community members have condemned the attack, calling for peace and urging the authorities to ensure the safety and security of the people. As the investigation continues, the incident has brought to light the increasing tensions and violence affecting parts of the region.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
27 August, 2024