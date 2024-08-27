Grenade Attack Targets Homes of Private Firm Directors in Imphal West

HT Digital

August 27, Tuesday: In a disturbing incident in Imphal West, the homes of two directors of a private firm were targeted in a grenade attack late Monday night. The attack caused significant damage to the properties, though fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The incident has raised concerns over the rising violence in the region, with the motives behind the attack still under investigation. Local authorities have launched a thorough inquiry into the matter, deploying additional security forces in the area to prevent further incidents.

The directors of the firm, whose identities have not been disclosed, expressed shock and concern over the attack, urging the authorities to take swift action. The incident has also sparked fear among other business owners and residents in the region, highlighting the growing need for enhanced security measures.

Local leaders and community members have condemned the attack, calling for peace and urging the authorities to ensure the safety and security of the people. As the investigation continues, the incident has brought to light the increasing tensions and violence affecting parts of the region.