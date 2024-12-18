Grenade found near school teacher’s residence

IMPHAL, Dec 17: Unidentified miscreants placed a hand grenade near the residence of a primary school teacher in Uripok Khaidem Leikai area here, police said on Tuesday.

The grenade was found early this morning near the residential gate by family members, the police said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot after being informed.

“Miscreants placed a hand grenade at the residence of Khomdram Pramod (47), Primary Teacher located at Uripok Khaidem Leikai Lane under Imphal Police station in Imphal West district,” they said.

Meanwhile, locals staged a sit-in to protest the placing of a hand grenade at the residence of Khomdram. (PTI)