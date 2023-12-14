Have received no clear signal from Centre to implement ILP in state: Meghalaya CM Sangma

HT Digital,

Shillong, Dec 14: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated on December 14 that the state government has not received a definitive response from the central government with regards to implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

The ILP system, which requires visitors to obtain a permit for entry into certain regions, is already in place in states like Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh. The demand for its introduction in Meghalaya gained momentum following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

‘There has been a huge demand by the people and also by the resolution we (government) passed that there should be an ILP in the state of Meghalaya also, hence we have appealed to the GoI. However, the Centre has not given any clear signal yet and we are waiting for that and continuously reminding the government of India,’ added, Sangma.

Further, the CM asserted that the Meghalaya Residents Safety & Security Act (MRSSA) is also an alternative to ILP which has been passed in the Assembly and was sent to the President for congruence, following which the GoI urged the state government to re-visit the Act as few Sections are not aligned with the Constitution of India.

‘We are now re-examining and speaking to different stakeholders to sort of the hurdle,’ he added. The ILP is seen as a protective measure for the indigenous communities of Meghalaya, and the state government’s efforts to secure its implementation reflect the concerns raised by local citizens and political leaders.

However, as of the latest updates, the central government’s stance on the resolution remains pending, leaving the state in a state of anticipation regarding the future of the ILP system within its borders.