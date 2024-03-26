21 C
Heavy rainfall predicted in next few days as cyclonic circulation persists over Northeast

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a comprehensive report on the current and forecasted weather conditions for Northeast India. The report details several weather phenomena affecting the region, including cyclonic circulations, troughs, and westerlies.

A cyclonic circulation continues over northeast Assam and adjacent areas, situated 1.5 km above mean sea level, causing cloud formation and rainfall. A trough in westerlies, extending around Long. 93°E to the north of Lat. 23°N, indicates a low pressure area, potentially leading to weather disturbances and rainfall.

Earlier observed cyclonic circulation over northeast Bangladesh has weakened, as has a trough from northeast Madhya Pradesh to southeast Assam. Guwahati residents can anticipate a generally cloudy sky with occasional rain or thunder showers.

The maximum temperature is projected to be 27°C and the minimum around 18°C. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather information and take necessary precautions during adverse weather.

The IMD report offers crucial information for residents, authorities, and stakeholders to effectively prepare and respond to weather challenges in Northeast India.

