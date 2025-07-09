Heavy Rains Trigger Flood-Like Situation in South Tripura; Relief Efforts Intensify

HT DIGITAL

AGARTALA, JULY 9: Unrelenting monsoon rains have created a flood-like situation in South Tripura, Gomati, and the surrounding districts, forcing the state government to deploy emergency response operations. The relentless rain has resulted in extensive waterlogging, traffic jams, damage to crops, and displacement of numerous families in low-lying areas.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Manik Saha is keeping a close watch on the situation and has directed district administrations to offer quick relief and ensure the well-being of citizens. The Chief Minister’s Office released a statement on Tuesday affirming his keen supervision, stating that district officials have been told to take every measure for quick relief.

Seven relief camps have been established in South Tripura by the district administration, which has 380 occupants from 116 affected families. The District Magistrate held a night meeting on Tuesday to review the situation and oversee rescue and relief efforts on ground.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also put out an orange to red alert for Tripura, predicting rain all over, with heavy to extremely heavy showers in isolated places for the next 48 hours. The heavy rain is due to an ongoing low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal and an active monsoon trough.

South Tripura is expected to be most affected by the weather, with rainfall likely to be over 21 cm in some places, claims the IMD’s Agartala Centre. Other districts like Gomati, Sipahijala, and West Tripura are also prone to heavy rainfall. Belonia got 27 cm of rainfall within 24 hours, Bagafa 13 cm, and Sabroom 72 mm up to Tuesday morning, with a predicted 120 mm maximum by night. Even though the water level in the Feni River is increasing, it is still below the peril mark.

- Advertisement -

Urban waterlogging and flooding have already been witnessed in Udaipur, Kamalasagar, Agartala, and Sabroom. The floodwaters have also hit low-lying grounds like Sonamura and Jolaibari. The authorities have asked people to stay indoors when it rains heavily and not venture out into flood-prone areas.

