Guwahati
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Heroin seized in Mizoram, Myanmar national among 4 held

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
AIZWAL, Feb 6:  Four people, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Tuesday after heroin was seized from their possession, an excise department statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise department personnel carried out operations at two separate locations in Aizawl during which 617 grams of heroin were seized, it said.

During an operation conducted at Durtlang leitan area, 577 grams of the narcotics substance were recovered from the possession of a Myanmar national, and two others.

In another operation conducted in Electric Veng area in Aizawl, excise officials seized 40 grams of heroin from the possession of a drug peddler, the statement said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (PTI)

5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
8 Things To Know About Manas National Park, Assam, World’s First Wildlife Sanctuary
