Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Mizoram

AIZAWL, July 16: Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore has been seized and a person arrested in Mizoram’s Aizawl district, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics, CID (Crime) of Mizoram Police conducted a raid in Sesawng village on Monday and seized 146 gm of heroin from the possession of a 40-year-old Manipur resident, it said.

Both the arrested person and the seized contraband have been handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, the statement added. (PTI)