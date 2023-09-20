31 C
Heroin worth Rs 5 lakh seized, two arrested in Arunachal

Northeast
Updated:
ITANAGAR, Sept 19: Heroin worth over Rs 5 lakh has been
seized and two persons have been arrested in West Siang
district in Arunachal Pradesh, police said here on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a
checkpoint near Darka Bridge in Aalo police station area on
Monday night and seized 10.54 gm of heroin from the vehicle
and arrested its two occupants, West Siang superintendent
of police Abhimanyu Poswal said.
The two accused were transporting the contraband from
Likabali in Lower Siang district to Aalo in West Siang district.
A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic
Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against the duo.
The duo was produced before the court, which remanded
them to police custody, he added. (PTI)

