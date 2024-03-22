Human Rights team evaluates welfare schemes in Peren

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 21: A Nagaland State Human Rights Commission (NSHRC) team paid a two-day visit to Peren district to evaluate various government welfare schemes and their implementation in the district from a human rights perspective.

The team was led by NHRC chairman Justice Songkhupchung Serto and accompanied by its member R Nzanbemo Lotha, secretary Limanenla and other officials.

On its arrival in Jalukie town on the first day of the visit on Wednesday, Justice Serto held a meeting with the principal and staff of the Government Higher Secondary School, Jalukie wherein concerns were raised by the latter regarding shortage of teachers for mathematics and science, shortage of classrooms, lack of adequate infrastructures and educational facilities, hostel facilities for students belonging to economically poor background and the overall functioning of the school.

While stating that the science stream offers diverse career opportunities, he emphasised the importance of introducing science stream at the higher secondary level in the school. He also suggested the school to construct overhead water tank, which can be utilised in school bathrooms and toilets.

The team then visited the Jalukie Community Health Centre to particularly take stock of the medical services and facilities available in the hospital and also interacted with Peren chief medical officer and staff of the centre.

On the second day on Thursday, the team visited the Jalukie Police Station and had a lengthy interaction with the police personnel. It organised an awareness programme on the role of human rights commissions in advancing and protecting human rights at Jalukie town women welfare hall with civil society organisations, student body, women organisation, various government departments, village heads, village council chairmen, administrative officers and police personnel.

Delivering a keynote address in the awareness programme, Justice Serto spoke on the functions and roles of the commission as well as on how to file a complaint if the authorities failed to prevent the violation of human rights.

In his address, NHRC member Lotha said the Human Rights Commission basically is like a court, which was established to protect and promote human rights. He said no fee is charged when any complaint is addressed to the commission.

Lotha exhorted the gathering to come forward and file a complaint if they are deprived of their rights or if their rights are violated.

Later, the team visited the GHSS, primary health centre and police station at Ahthibung.