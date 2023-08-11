Nagaland rights panel inspects police stations, jails in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 10: The Nagaland State Human Rights

Commission (NSHRC), on its second day of visit to police

stations and jails in Dimapur, inspected the west police station,

women’s police station and district jail.

The NSHRC team, led by chairperson Songkhumpchung Serto,

conducted the inspections on Wednesday.

According to an official report on Thursday, during the

inspection of the women’s police station, a large number of

missing reports were found, prompting the NSHRC to suggest

installation of CCTV cameras at transit points in Nagaland.

During the inspection of the district jail, concerns were raised

about the need for an overhead tank for improved bathroom

facilities and the necessity for a “dedicated” dining hall. The

delegation emphasised the importance of segregating inmates

and providing humane treatment to ensure that they are

treated as individuals rather than as mere prisoners.

The team also highlighted the requirement for additional

vehicles at the west police station to address emergencies

effectively.

On the drug issue in Nagaland, Serto observed that the state’s

location as a gateway to the golden triangle makes it

susceptible to drug-related problems.

He affirmed the NSHRC’s commitment to improving jail

facilities, enhancing police stations, and safeguarding

individuals’ human rights.

In its first leg of inspection on August 8, the NSHRC team visited

the central jail and east police station in Dimapur to get a first-

hand account of the prevalent conditions and the state of the

prisoners lodged.

Serto said the NSHRC came into existence in the month of

March. He asserted the commission is committed to protecting

human rights and seeing that the authorities who are

responsible for protecting human rights do protect humans.

He said if the authority fails to take timely action to prevent

violation of human rights, the rights panel can take up those

cases against those authorities.

Serto added that the team’s visit was to acquaint themselves in

understanding the working conditions and system, to know if

required steps are taken to prevent violation of human rights

and also to see whether there are required preparations for

protection of human rights.

Pointing that many people come and complain against the

police for alleged violation of human rights, he said the visit

was also aimed at assessing whether the police stations and

jails have the infrastructure required to function effectively and

whether they have adequate strength and resources and also

to see how the inmates are treated.