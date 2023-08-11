Nagaland rights panel inspects police stations, jails in Dimapur

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 10: The Nagaland State Human Rights
Commission (NSHRC), on its second day of visit to police
stations and jails in Dimapur, inspected the west police station,
women’s police station and district jail.
The NSHRC team, led by chairperson Songkhumpchung Serto,
conducted the inspections on Wednesday.
According to an official report on Thursday, during the
inspection of the women’s police station, a large number of
missing reports were found, prompting the NSHRC to suggest
installation of CCTV cameras at transit points in Nagaland.
During the inspection of the district jail, concerns were raised
about the need for an overhead tank for improved bathroom
facilities and the necessity for a “dedicated” dining hall. The
delegation emphasised the importance of segregating inmates
and providing humane treatment to ensure that they are
treated as individuals rather than as mere prisoners.
The team also highlighted the requirement for additional
vehicles at the west police station to address emergencies
effectively.
On the drug issue in Nagaland, Serto observed that the state’s
location as a gateway to the golden triangle makes it
susceptible to drug-related problems.
He affirmed the NSHRC’s commitment to improving jail
facilities, enhancing police stations, and safeguarding
individuals’ human rights.
In its first leg of inspection on August 8, the NSHRC team visited
the central jail and east police station in Dimapur to get a first-
hand account of the prevalent conditions and the state of the
prisoners lodged.
Serto said the NSHRC came into existence in the month of
March. He asserted the commission is committed to protecting
human rights and seeing that the authorities who are
responsible for protecting human rights do protect humans.
He said if the authority fails to take timely action to prevent
violation of human rights, the rights panel can take up those
cases against those authorities.
Serto added that the team’s visit was to acquaint themselves in
understanding the working conditions and system, to know if
required steps are taken to prevent violation of human rights
and also to see whether there are required preparations for
protection of human rights.
Pointing that many people come and complain against the
police for alleged violation of human rights, he said the visit
was also aimed at assessing whether the police stations and
jails have the infrastructure required to function effectively and
whether they have adequate strength and resources and also
to see how the inmates are treated.