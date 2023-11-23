Hundreds turn up for Bharat Sankalp Yatra events in 3 districts of Nagaland

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Nov 22: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) tribal
campaign is gaining momentum in three districts
of Nagaland with hundreds of villagers turning out at various
events.
The seventh day of the campaign on Tuesday saw different
events at four locations in Dimapur district, two each in
Tuensang and Mokokchung districts.
In Dimapur, the VBSY events were conducted in Darogajan,
Khusiabil, Dubagaon and Thilixu villages under the
Chumoukedima block.
People came out in large numbers to participate in the
programmes. LED vans were stationed at all the locations and
provided a visual description of the government’s welfare
schemes.
During the VBSY events, health camps, on-the-spot registration
for the Ujjwala scheme banking services and Aadhar
authentication were provided to the villagers.
Government officials and experts explained the various welfare
schemes of the government to the public.
The last leg of VBSY for the Longkhim block in Tuensang district
was held at Holongba and Phire Ahir villages.
Extra assistant commissioner (EAC) Keyileitang Ntang
Longkhim, BDO Sademongba Sangtam, senior medical officer
(SMO) I Taka Pongener, VBSY nodal officer Aicheng K along with
village elders including the village chairmen of both the villages
and a good number of public participated in the VBSY events.
The programme started with a brief introduction of VBSY
followed by pledge-taking of ‘Hamara Sankalp Visksit Bharat’ by
EAC Longkhim. Womenfolk of the village also presented a
special song and folk dance number during the programme.
Nodal officer Aicheng K and his team demonstrated the usage
of drone technology for use in the field of agriculture for
producing high-yielding crops.
The programme ended with the felicitation of successful
beneficiaries by EAC Longkhim and SMO Pongener. On-the-spot
medical checkups, Ujjwala registration services and banking
services based mainly on social security schemes were also
provided to the villagers after the programme.
Similar events were organised at Mangmetong village and
Longkhum village under the Ongpangkong (South) block of the
Mokokchung district. The events recorded a good turnout of
villagers.