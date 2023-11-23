Hundreds turn up for Bharat Sankalp Yatra events in 3 districts of Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 22: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) tribal

campaign is gaining momentum in three districts

of Nagaland with hundreds of villagers turning out at various

events.

The seventh day of the campaign on Tuesday saw different

events at four locations in Dimapur district, two each in

Tuensang and Mokokchung districts.

In Dimapur, the VBSY events were conducted in Darogajan,

Khusiabil, Dubagaon and Thilixu villages under the

Chumoukedima block.

People came out in large numbers to participate in the

programmes. LED vans were stationed at all the locations and

provided a visual description of the government’s welfare

schemes.

During the VBSY events, health camps, on-the-spot registration

for the Ujjwala scheme banking services and Aadhar

authentication were provided to the villagers.

Government officials and experts explained the various welfare

schemes of the government to the public.

The last leg of VBSY for the Longkhim block in Tuensang district

was held at Holongba and Phire Ahir villages.

Extra assistant commissioner (EAC) Keyileitang Ntang

Longkhim, BDO Sademongba Sangtam, senior medical officer

(SMO) I Taka Pongener, VBSY nodal officer Aicheng K along with

village elders including the village chairmen of both the villages

and a good number of public participated in the VBSY events.

The programme started with a brief introduction of VBSY

followed by pledge-taking of ‘Hamara Sankalp Visksit Bharat’ by

EAC Longkhim. Womenfolk of the village also presented a

special song and folk dance number during the programme.

Nodal officer Aicheng K and his team demonstrated the usage

of drone technology for use in the field of agriculture for

producing high-yielding crops.

The programme ended with the felicitation of successful

beneficiaries by EAC Longkhim and SMO Pongener. On-the-spot

medical checkups, Ujjwala registration services and banking

services based mainly on social security schemes were also

provided to the villagers after the programme.

Similar events were organised at Mangmetong village and

Longkhum village under the Ongpangkong (South) block of the

Mokokchung district. The events recorded a good turnout of

villagers.