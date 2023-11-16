Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched for tribal districts of Nagaland

KOHIMA, Nov 15: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for

tribal districts of Nagaland was launched on Wednesday.

State Prabhari and Secretary cum COE, National Recruitment

Agency, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra formally launched it from

Indisen village in Dimapur district.

Dimapur deputy commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang, DDG

Shipping Dr Raut Pandurang, who is also the district Prabhari

and a host of officials from both Central and state government

departments, beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes, local

leaders, villagers and students attended the programme.

In his speech, Mishra said the pan India VBSY is an ambitious

programme of the Central government which aims to propel

India to a developed country status by the year 2047, a

hundred years after independence.

The first phase of the tribal campaign will be carried out in

three districts of Nagaland – Dimapur, Tuensang and

Mokokchung. Four VBSY outreach vans, two for Dimapur

district and one each for Tuensang and Mokokchung will cover

the three districts in the tribal areas campaign.

The pan India launch of the campaign by Prime Minister

Narendra Modi in Jharkhand was also shown live during the

programme.

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government

shared their experiences on the occasion and thanked the

Central government for providing them with the schemes.

After the launch of the programme, the VBSY van for Dimapur

was flagged off by the deputy commissioner.

The van later toured Aoyimkumg village, the second location of

the event in the district.

In Mokokchung district, the VBSY tribal campaign was launched

by ADC Mokokchung Chumlamo Humtsoe at Ungma village

while in Tuensang, it was launched in Ngangpong village. (PTI)