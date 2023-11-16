Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched for tribal districts of Nagaland

KOHIMA, Nov 15: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for
tribal districts of Nagaland was launched on Wednesday.
State Prabhari and Secretary cum COE, National Recruitment
Agency, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra formally launched it from
Indisen village in Dimapur district.
Dimapur deputy commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang, DDG
Shipping Dr Raut Pandurang, who is also the district Prabhari
and a host of officials from both Central and state government
departments, beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes, local
leaders, villagers and students attended the programme.
In his speech, Mishra said the pan India VBSY is an ambitious
programme of the Central government which aims to propel
India to a developed country status by the year 2047, a
hundred years after independence.
The first phase of the tribal campaign will be carried out in
three districts of Nagaland – Dimapur, Tuensang and
Mokokchung. Four VBSY outreach vans, two for Dimapur
district and one each for Tuensang and Mokokchung will cover
the three districts in the tribal areas campaign.
The pan India launch of the campaign by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi in Jharkhand was also shown live during the
programme.
Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government
shared their experiences on the occasion and thanked the
Central government for providing them with the schemes.
After the launch of the programme, the VBSY van for Dimapur
was flagged off by the deputy commissioner.
The van later toured Aoyimkumg village, the second location of
the event in the district.
In Mokokchung district, the VBSY tribal campaign was launched
by ADC Mokokchung Chumlamo Humtsoe at Ungma village
while in Tuensang, it was launched in Ngangpong village. (PTI)