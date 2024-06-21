29 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
Iamonlang M Syiem new chairperson of MSWC

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
SHILLONG, June 20: The Meghalaya state cabinet has approved the appointment of Iamonlang M Syiem as the new chairperson of the Meghalaya State Women Commission (MSWC).

Informing this after the meeting held recently, social welfare minister Paul Lyngdoh said, “Iamonlang M Syiem is being appointed with the approval of the cabinet as the new chairperson of the Meghalaya State Women Commission.”

“She (Syiem) has vast experience in the field of protection of child and women rights and she was also the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR),” he said.

Syiem, who is also a retired associate professor and former head of department of sociology in St Edmunds’ College, was among the seven applicants for the post.

Lyngdoh said, “It will help to enhance the ability to merge functioning of the two very important bodies. We required that leadership as it was lacking in the past and today we have somebody who is a professional and has vast experience in the field of women and child protection and combining the two bodies of child rights and women commission would rather elevate the status and also help us to address issues in a more holistic manner.”

“On attainment of 65 years of age, the tenure of Iamonlang M Syiem as chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child’s Rights, stands expired with effect from 1st March, 2024. She takes over as Chairperson, State Commission for Women with the clearance of the cabinet today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh informed that the cabinet has also approved a proposal to increase the age limit for appointment of chairperson from 65 years to 70 years.

“We have sought the views of the Law department and have obtained the concurrence of the Law department at the level of the advocate general to the government of Meghalaya,” he added. (NNN)

