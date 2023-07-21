ILP mandatory for non-indigenous inhabitants in Nagaland, says Kohima DC

- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, July 20 (NNN): The Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, Shanavas C, issued a notification today stating that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is mandatory for all “non-indigenous inhabitants” planning to enter Nagaland. The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) 1873, which has been in effect in the region since 1873, requires non-indigenous individuals to obtain an ILP before entering the state for a limited period.

The notification emphasizes that anyone who is not an “indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland” must comply with the regulation by applying for the Inner Line Permit with conditions prescribed by the Government of Nagaland. Strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with this requirement.

The Inner Line Permit is a crucial document that regulates the entry of non-indigenous individuals into the state to maintain and safeguard its unique cultural and demographic identity.