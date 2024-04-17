Incident between Kaimai and Tollen village condemned

IMPHAL, April 16: The Joint Tribes Students’ Association (JTSA) of All Inpui Students’ Union (AISU), Zeme Students’ Organisation, Manipur (ZSOM), Rongmei Naga Students’ Organization, Manipur (RNSOM), Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR-M) strongly condemned the incident that happened between “Kaimai Kuki village and Tollen kuki village along NH37, where 5 trucks were damaged including one LPG and four oil tankers were allegedly ambushed and shot by Kuki miscreants and injuring a driver”. The JTSA expressed this “reprehensible act” of violence that took place within its jurisdiction along the Jiribam-Imphal road.

In a statement, the JTSA said, “In such an excruciating juncture, the Nagas are playing pivotal roles to accommodate and bring tranquility and peace among different communities in the state”. It also said, ”Irrespective of different backgrounds and communities/tribes the JTSA strongly believes in the principle of unity in diversity and a peaceful coexistence of people leaving aside its individual(s) interest and differences”. The JTSA asserted that any untowards incident that happens within the jurisdiction of JTSA in the future will not be tolerated and this statement is constrained to issue as a stern final warning against the defaulters. It further said such an act of “cowardly indulgence” is a serious crime against humanity and an act of terrorism that even crosses the line beyond communalism especially during this hard time in this present scenario.

Incidents like this not only tarnish the image of the particular community and state but also undermine the harmonious atmosphere we strive to maintain, the JTSA said. “We demand that immediate action be taken against those responsible miscreants for their heinous act and we expect a thorough investigation to ensure that justice is administered in accordance with the laws of the state. It is essential that such incidents are not tolerated and the miscreants are held accountable for their actions,” it also demanded.

Further, the JTSA reminded the concerned citizens of Manipur state that the NH37 is a lifeline for the people of Manipur. “And as we embark on the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election 2024, we believe in the potential of positive change and any unfortunate incident should not be invited within the state in any circumstances. Rather, we appeal to all the citizens to act as an ambassador of peace for the harmonious existence of Manipur”, the JTSA added.

It then said panicked general public are rushing to all fuel pumps (outlets) across imphal. “We also want to assure the people of the state that no such incident will be allowed to happen in the near future. Everything will go on as usual along NH-37”, the JTSA assured. (NNN)