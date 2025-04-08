LNKR condemns brutal attack on civilians

IMPHAL, April 7: The Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur (LNKR) strongly condemned the “heinous incident” that occurred on April 5, 2025, at around 11:45 am. The attack was allegedly carried out by individuals identified as Thangnaimang Veiphei, chief of L. Phaijang Kuki village, Thangkhulen Veiphei, chief of Munlai Kuki village, and Houmang Veiphei, chief of Haraothel Kuki village, the Liangmai student body said.

Despite the curfew imposed by the district magistrate of Kangpokpi, these individuals led a sudden and brutal assault on the peaceful residents of Konsakhul/Konsaram Naga village, said the LNKR. At the time, the villagers were lawfully engaged in leveling their plots and constructing homes. This violent and unlawful action constitutes a gross violation of human rights and a blatant disregard for the rule of law, it added.

- Advertisement -

The LNKR then demanded immediate action from the concerned authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of the Konsakhul Naga community. Such acts of aggression should not go unpunished in a democratic society, it also said.

The LNKR then said, “In a deeply distressing and unforgettable turn of events, Aimson Abonmai, chief of Konsakhul Naga village, and Adam Dirinamai, chairman of Konsakhul Naga village, along with three other individuals— Ch. Paramchandin, Ab. Widinbou, and Th. Aloipu—were assaulted”.

In addition, the assailants destroyed two houses and set ablaze a scooter belonging to the village chief, causing significant property loss and escalating fear among innocent residents, the LNKR further said.

The attackers not only committed acts of abduction and arson but also looted valuable personal belongings, including 10 machetes and 5 smartphones. These acts have intensified the trauma suffered by the peaceful villagers, the LNKR also alleged.

- Advertisement -

“Of serious concern is the reported presence of assistant sub-inspector Kamgin Veiphei of Leimakhong police station, who was allegedly seen accompanying and providing tacit support to the assailants during the incident”, the LNKR further alleged. His inaction and apparent complicity represent a grave dereliction of duty and a betrayal of public trust, the student body further added.

The LNKR also said such “heinous acts of assault, abduction, arson, and theft in Konsakhul Naga village are not isolated but have been increasing at an alarming rate. The student body added that the continued silence and restraint shown by the Naga community must not be mistaken for weakness. “It is disturbing that certain groups—particularly Kuki settlers, whose presence in Konsakhul traces back to the goodwill and hospitality of the Nagas—now act in ways that disregard the rights of the indigenous landowners and threaten communal harmony”.

The LNKR then said if these individuals are unwilling to respect the landowners and the established social fabric, it is high time they reconsider their place in the region and return to their origins. The LNKR then urged all civil society organisations, right-thinking citizens, and concerned stakeholders to condemn these atrocious and barbaric acts in the strongest possible terms.

The LNKR then called upon the authorities to uphold justice. “The rights, dignity, and safety of the Konsakhul Naga people must be protected at all costs”, it asserted. (NNN)