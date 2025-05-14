34.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
type here...

India Slams China’s Renaming of Arunachal Locations, Calls Move ‘Preposterous’

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 14: India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a strong condemnation of China’s repeated attempts to rename locations within Arunachal Pradesh. In a sharply worded official statement, the MEA asserted that such efforts are futile and unacceptable.

- Advertisement -

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” the statement read.

Related Posts:

This response comes amid China’s continued issuance of so-called “standardised” names for places in Arunachal Pradesh—a region Beijing refers to as “South Tibet,” a claim India has consistently rejected. The MEA emphasized that no amount of such arbitrary naming will change the ground reality or India’s sovereign claim over the state.

Reacting to the development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also slammed the move, dismissing it as “another gimmick from China.” In a post earlier in 2024, Khandu wrote, “Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming places within Arunachal Pradesh, which has always been an integral part of India.”

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also reinforced India’s firm stance, stating that China’s “senseless attempts” to rename places are entirely rejected and will have no bearing on India’s territorial integrity.

View all stories
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

College Student Tragically Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam

The Hills Times -
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway