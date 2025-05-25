MP Tapir Gao slams China’s expansionist policy

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 24: Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East, Tapir Gao, has strongly criticized China’s expansionist policy, calling it a threat to regional stability and an infringement on India’s territorial sovereignty. In a recent media interaction, the MP firmly rejected China’s practice of renaming geographical features within Arunachal Pradesh, stating that such tactics hold no legitimacy or consequence.

“Changing the names of rivers, mountains, cities, and even states in Arunachal Pradesh does not change the ground reality,” said Gao. “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and will always remain so. China’s repeated attempts to rename our land are not only futile but also reflect a flawed expansionist agenda.”

Taking a bold stand, Tapir Gao suggested that India should assert its claim over regions inhabited by the Loba and Tani tribes, who live across the McMahon Line, a de facto boundary between India and China. He pointed out that these communities share cultural and ancestral ties with tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing India’s historical and ethnic linkage to the region beyond the McMahon Line.

He further added that China’s continued border provocations and renaming strategies are part of a broader policy of regional intimidation. “It is ironic that China, which has territorial disputes with at least 17 countries, continues to meddle in Indian territory. Instead of renaming our land, China should focus on resolving its numerous international disputes peacefully,” Gao said.

Referring specifically to the Right Bank of the Sangpo River (known as the Brahmaputra in India), which originates in Tibet, Gao stated, “India should claim its cultural and territorial rights. We must not allow China’s cartographic aggression to go unchallenged.”

The MP reaffirmed India’s resolve to continue developmental activities in Arunachal Pradesh without interference. “We will carry out developmental works in our own land, for our own people. No amount of renaming or intimidation from China can stop us from progressing,” he asserted.

Tapir Gao’s remarks come in the backdrop of China’s recent issuance of a new list of renamed locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a move that has been widely condemned across India. His statement reinforces India’s unwavering stance on the sovereignty of Arunachal Pradesh and signals a call for stronger strategic posture in the face of continued provocations.