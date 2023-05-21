Indian Army & Assam Rifles makes attempt to bring peace and harmony in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 20: Ever since the communal violence erupted in Manipur, Indian Army & Assam Rifles have been relentlessly working towards restoring the security situation & in particular efforts are being put in at grass roots level to sustain the ‘hard earned’ peace in Manipur. Series of Security meets across Manipur especially in the districts of Churachandpur, Bishenpur, KPI, Kakching & Imphal West in coordination with the civil administration & Civil Society Organisations have resulted in people of all communities displaying their desire for peace.

These meetings coupled with informal ‘door to door interactions’ undertaken by patrols have significantly helped to bridge the deepening divide amongst different ethnic communities while addressing the root cause and finding out the amicable solution for the same. The endeavor of this initiative has been to bring members of all communities at various locations together to talk over the issues and resolve apprehensions and simultaneously address the prevalent security issues.

As an apt direct payoff, in addition to the six districts which were fairly unaffected by violence, villagers from the remaining districts have come out voluntarily to display white flags over their houses to express their desire for peace for the future of Manipur. The hills and the plains have come together in the past, which cannot be ignored. Towards this, the White Flag- symbol of resilience against the naysayers is serving to be a befitting response from the locals that only an inclusive and harmonious society that provides and respects every individual’s personal space can prosper in the future.