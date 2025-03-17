Indian Army, Security Forces Seize Weapons and Explosives in Manipur Joint Operation

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 17: In a significant security drive, the Indian Army, paramilitary personnel, and Manipur Police jointly raided two major hotspots and recovered weapons, explosives, ammunition, and radio sets. The drive was a major setback to militant and anti-social activities in the border state.

As per officials, the intensive hunt was conducted in the Uyok forest and eastern flank of Inter-Village Uyok foothills under Nambol police station in Bishnupur district. Along with this, another area domination exercise was conducted in the Loitang Sandum Hill range’s vulnerable periphery areas under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

The Manipur Police Control Room reported that these operations, carried out over the last 24 hours, resulted in the recovery of a large haul of firearms, explosives, and electronic items. Among the arms seized were one INSAS rifle (5.56 mm), two carbine machine guns (9 mm), one SLR rifle with one magazine, one pistol with one broken magazine, one.303 sniper rifle which is modified along with a magnifier scope, one SBBL gun, and one other pistol.

The authorities also confiscated explosives and ammunition, which include four No. 36 hand grenades, two No. 36 HE hand grenades with no detonators, three live cartridges (12 bore), one 9 mm CMG empty magazine, two tear gas grenades, four anti-riot rubber bullets, one tear smoke shell (CS), one grenade-launching tube, four live HD cartridges for use in grenade launchers, and two Baofeng handheld radio sets.

After the operation, all recovered items were dumped at the respective police stations and the authorities have registered the requisite FIRs. Security forces remain tight-lipped in the area, trying to contain further insurgent and illegal elements’ threats.