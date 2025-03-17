34 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 17, 2025
type here...

Indian Army, Security Forces Seize Weapons and Explosives in Manipur Joint Operation

The authorities also confiscated explosives and ammunition, which include four No. 36 hand grenades, two No. 36 HE hand grenades with no detonators

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 17: In a significant security drive, the Indian Army, paramilitary personnel, and Manipur Police jointly raided two major hotspots and recovered weapons, explosives, ammunition, and radio sets. The drive was a major setback to militant and anti-social activities in the border state.

- Advertisement -

As per officials, the intensive hunt was conducted in the Uyok forest and eastern flank of Inter-Village Uyok foothills under Nambol police station in Bishnupur district. Along with this, another area domination exercise was conducted in the Loitang Sandum Hill range’s vulnerable periphery areas under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

Related Posts:

The Manipur Police Control Room reported that these operations, carried out over the last 24 hours, resulted in the recovery of a large haul of firearms, explosives, and electronic items. Among the arms seized were one INSAS rifle (5.56 mm), two carbine machine guns (9 mm), one SLR rifle with one magazine, one pistol with one broken magazine, one.303 sniper rifle which is modified along with a magnifier scope, one SBBL gun, and one other pistol.

The authorities also confiscated explosives and ammunition, which include four No. 36 hand grenades, two No. 36 HE hand grenades with no detonators, three live cartridges (12 bore), one 9 mm CMG empty magazine, two tear gas grenades, four anti-riot rubber bullets, one tear smoke shell (CS), one grenade-launching tube, four live HD cartridges for use in grenade launchers, and two Baofeng handheld radio sets.

After the operation, all recovered items were dumped at the respective police stations and the authorities have registered the requisite FIRs. Security forces remain tight-lipped in the area, trying to contain further insurgent and illegal elements’ threats.

7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ?
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya: Byrnihat Ranked Most Polluted by IQAir, Health Risks Escalate

The Hills Times -
7 Stunning Yet Uncrowded Sunset Spots in Shillong Why Neem Leaves Are Beneficial For Skin ? India’s Most Developed Villages: Models of Innovation and Sustainability 9 High-Protein Foods to Fuel Your Gym Workouts 8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi