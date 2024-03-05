19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Insurgent killed in gunfight with security forces in Nagaland’s Mon

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
KOHIMA, March 4: A member of NSCN-K’s Ang Mai faction was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of insurgents for carrying out abduction and extortion in Sangsa village, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Sunday night, they said.

As the insurgents were intercepted, they fired on the Assam Rifles troops and soon a gunfight broke out, they added.

In the gunfight, one insurgent was killed while another was apprehended, officials said.

An automatic rifle, an automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered, they said. (PTI)

