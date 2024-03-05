Insurgent killed in gunfight with security forces in Nagaland’s Mon

KOHIMA, March 4: A member of NSCN-K’s Ang Mai faction was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of insurgents for carrying out abduction and extortion in Sangsa village, the Assam Rifles launched an operation on Sunday night, they said.

- Advertisement -

As the insurgents were intercepted, they fired on the Assam Rifles troops and soon a gunfight broke out, they added.

In the gunfight, one insurgent was killed while another was apprehended, officials said.

An automatic rifle, an automatic pistol, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores were recovered, they said. (PTI)