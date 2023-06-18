International standard diagnostic centres likely in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, JUNE 17: There is a strong possibility of setting up of international standard diagnostic centres in Nagaland.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland and Chairman of Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha, visited the Head Corporate Office of Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. at New Delhi today, an official report said.

Metha met with executives of the company led by Dr. Sarjana Dutt, Director – National Reference Lab & Director of Molecular Biology & Cytogenetics and Mr. Shibu Shrestha Head Legal, Compliance & Admin of the company. He was accompanied by the Joint Resident Commissioner, Wenyie Konyak and the State Nodal Officer, Dr. Hentok Phom, the report also said.

The meeting discussed matters related to the possibility of the company making investments in Nagaland by setting up international standard diagnostic centres in Nagaland. Metha highlighted the need to provide such services to the citizens of Nagaland especially in the interior and backward regions. He informed that quality healthcare facilities are the need of the hour for all citizens particularly in the backward and far flung regions. He assured that under the vision of the Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, the State Government would ensure an environment that is conducive for investments with prevalence of positive parameters for ease-of-doing-business and single window clearance under the guidance of IDAN. He highlighted the potentials of the Nagaland economy in the context of the State being a gateway to ASEAN and emerging as a rewarding investment destination, the report added.

Pathkind Diagnostics representatives welcomed the discussion points and assured to look into the possibilities of investing in Nagaland and participating in Nagaland’s development journey. The company will also explore the possibilities for capacity building, training and placements for the capable youth of Nagaland, the report further added.

Pathkind Labs is a leading diagnostic company in healthcare services and has its footprint in the major metropolitan cities with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.