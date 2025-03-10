International Women’s Day celebrated by BJP Mahila Morcha Arunachal Pradesh

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 9: The Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha (BJPMM) organised a grand celebration of International Women’s Day at the BJP Head Office in Itanagar under the leadership of its President Kohman Lungphi Ngemu.

The event themed, ‘Financial Empowerment of Women and Organ Donation Awareness Programme’ and witnessed an enthusiastic participation from women entrepreneurs, dignitaries, and community members.

The celebration focused on two critical aspects: promoting financial independence among women and raising awareness about the importance of organ donation.

The BJPMM President Kohman Lungphi Ngemu welcomed and thanked the esteemed guests and dignitaries for gracing the occasion.

She emphasized how the Modi-led BJP government is working towards the upliftment of women by providing various schemes and financial assistance.

She also highlighted the importance of organ donation awareness and urged everyone to be informed and take proactive steps.

The event was graced by several prominent personalities, including BJP state president Kaling Moyong, BJPMM President Kohman Lungphi Ngemu, BJP National council Member Yalem Tagam Burang, general secretary MLA Chou Zingnu Namchoom, general secretary Nalong Mize, capital district president Morcha Ngurang Yache, Heads, SOBSs and other esteemed dignitaries.

Their presence emphasised the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment and community welfare.

Women who have benefited from the Prime Minister’s Fund were honoured for their achievements. Many of these women have successfully ventured into entrepreneurship, homestay businesses, and other self-reliant activities.

The felicitated women also shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for the government’s support, which helped them become financially stable and contribute back to society.

They thanked the government and the organising team for recognising their efforts.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the special occasion.

BJP President Kaling Moyung has encouraged other women to take full advantage of the government initiatives.

He asked the party leaders and karyakartas to show interest, apply and utilise the benefits to improve their livelihoods.

Dr Leesum Tassar Taba, the resource person for the program, delivered an insightful talk on organ donation.

She highlighted the significance of organ donation, dispelling myths, and encouraging people to pledge their organs for saving lives.

In her informative session, Dr Taba urged the attendees to consider it as a noble cause.