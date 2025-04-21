Techi Kaso lays foundation stone for new circle office building in Nirjuli

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 20: Advisor to the Minister of Urban Development, Housing and Town Planning, and MLA of Itanagar Capital Complex, Techi Kaso, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a G+2 Circle Office building at Nirjuli recently.

According to an official statement, the foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in the presence of Zilla Parishad Members Tok Tama (Borum) and Taro Tagia (Batt-Ganga), Corporator of Ward 19 Tarh Nachung, EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath, public leaders, and officials from various departments.

Speaking at the event, Kaso urged the executing agency to ensure strict adherence to project guidelines and called on the concerned department to regularly monitor and supervise the construction to maintain quality standards.

He expressed gratitude to the residents of Ania and Rayo villages for donating land free of cost for the office, noting that the government had been seeking suitable land for the project for several years.

Kaso also appreciated chief minister Pema Khandu for sanctioning Rs 3 crore for the construction of the Circle Office.

He assured that necessary amenities, including the approach road and drainage system, would be completed soon to ensure convenience for the public.

Later, Kaso visited the under-construction Government Secondary School at Nirjuli.

He stated that he would appeal to the state government for financial assistance in case of any funding shortfall for the school’s completion.

He also informed that representations have already been submitted to the Education Minister and Commissioner of Finance regarding the needs and financial requirements of other government-run schools within the Capital Complex.

Corporator Tarh Nachung also acknowledged the generosity of the residents of Ania and Rayo villages, saying the construction of the CO office would not have been possible without their wholehearted support and land donation.

Following the official ceremony, Kaso and accompanying officials inspected the ongoing school construction and interacted with officers overseeing the project.