ITBP, Arunachal agri marketing board ink pact to boost market access for farmers

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Jan 27: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Monday between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board at Tuting in Upper Siang district, officials said.

The partnership aims to create a sustainable market platform for local farmers and self-help groups (SHGs), improving their livelihoods and boosting the region’s agricultural economy, they said.
Tuting, a remote border town near Tibet, faces challenges like poor road connectivity and limited market access, despite its high potential for producing fruits and vegetables, according to an official release.

With the support of the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU) under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and the agriculture department, significant strides have been made to connect SHGs and farmers to markets, it said.
ArSRLM has organised villagers into SHGs and provided them with the tools and resources needed to enter the agricultural market, it said.

The collaboration is expected to transform the lives of Tuting’s farmers by offering a reliable market platform and improving their economic condition. The initiative also sets the stage for greater market expansion and development in the region, the release added.

On Monday, SHGs from Zido village fulfilled their first vegetable and fruit supply order, which was delivered to the ITBP for distribution and marketing. (PTI)

