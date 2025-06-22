28.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
type here...

ITLF calls off indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CHURACHANDPUR/IMPHAL, June 21: A tribal organisation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Saturday called off its indefinite shutdown, which had been imposed to protest the death of an elderly Kuki woman after being caught in a crossfire between security forces and unidentified armed men.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) had called the shutdown after the Kuki woman, Hoikholhing Haokip, was fatally shot during an exchange of fire between security personnel and armed miscreants at Langchingmanbi and Heichanglok villages in the district on Thursday evening.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, the ITLF said, “An amicable solution has been reached between the forum and the district administration in accordance with the tribal customary laws in connection with the demise of Hoikholhing.”

Related Posts:

The organisation said mortal remains of Hoikholhing will be laid to rest at Martyr Cemetery at Sehken under the leadership of the Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO).

ITLF also extended “gratitude to the womenfolk and the general public for their relentless support in bringing justice to Hoikholhing.” (PTI)

5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season