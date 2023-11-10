JAC announces state-wide bandh in Manipur today

IMPHAL, Nov 9: The joint action committee (JAC)

formed in connection with the missing of two teenagers

has announced a half-day (9-hour) state-wide bandh in

Manipur on Friday.

The bandh will be effective from 4 am till 1 pm of the

same day, Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the

Missing of Maibam Avinash & Ningthoujam Anthony said

in a press release.

The decision to give the bandh call was taken in a public

meeting hosted by the JAC, said the press release,

while seeking support of all sections of the society by

suspending their business during the bandh.

Today’s meeting further decided to convene a public

meeting on November 12 to discuss a further course of

agitations to be launched to press the state government

to trace the whereabouts of the two missing students.

The two teenagers – Maibam Avinash (16) and

Ningthoujam Anthony (19), both from Akham Leikai of

Imphal West district –went missing after they went to

Sekmai to attend a meeting on November 5 last.

The police recovered their mobile phones from a place

near an oil pump in Senapati district after crossing

Kangpokpi district from Imphal side on the next day.

In the follow up operation to trace the missing duo, the

police have reportedly arrested two cadres of KRA(U)

who are highly suspected to be involved in abducting

the two teenagers.

The police assisted by the central security forces have

been conducting manhunt operations at suspected

places in Kangpokpi district amid calls from various

quarters to release them unharmed.