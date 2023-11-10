JAC announces state-wide bandh in Manipur today

IMPHAL, Nov 9: The joint action committee (JAC)
formed in connection with the missing of two teenagers
has announced a half-day (9-hour) state-wide bandh in
Manipur on Friday.
The bandh will be effective from 4 am till 1 pm of the
same day, Joint Action Committee (JAC) Against the
Missing of Maibam Avinash & Ningthoujam Anthony said
in a press release.
The decision to give the bandh call was taken in a public
meeting hosted by the JAC, said the press release,
while seeking support of all sections of the society by
suspending their business during the bandh.
Today’s meeting further decided to convene a public
meeting on November 12 to discuss a further course of
agitations to be launched to press the state government
to trace the whereabouts of the two missing students.
The two teenagers – Maibam Avinash (16) and
Ningthoujam Anthony (19), both from Akham Leikai of
Imphal West district –went missing after they went to
Sekmai to attend a meeting on November 5 last.
The police recovered their mobile phones from a place
near an oil pump in Senapati district after crossing
Kangpokpi district from Imphal side on the next day.
In the follow up operation to trace the missing duo, the
police have reportedly arrested two cadres of KRA(U)
who are highly suspected to be involved in abducting
the two teenagers.
The police assisted by the central security forces have
been conducting manhunt operations at suspected
places in Kangpokpi district amid calls from various
quarters to release them unharmed.