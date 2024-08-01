32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 1, 2024
type here...

Judicial probe into death of Gandatwisa college student demanded

GANDATWISA VIOLENCE

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 31: The Tripura unit of the Congress has demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the death of a student and subsequent incidents of violence at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district.

Paremeshwar Reang, a 19-year-old college student, was injured in a clash between two groups on July 7. He died in a hospital on July 12.

- Advertisement -

His death led to rioting and arson at Gandatwisa, rendering at least 40 families homeless, officials had said.

“On Tuesday, a five-member team of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) visited the house of Parameshwar Reang and other violence-hit families to take stock of the situation at Gandatwisa,” senior party MLA Sudip Roy Barman told reporters.

“Parameshwar was critically injured in presence of the police. Looting, rioting and arson also took place in the presence of police personnel. That is why we have sought a judicial probe,” he said.

Besides, the TPCC wants “permanent security camps” at sensitive localities of Gandatwisa as part of confidence-building measures, a government job for the victim’s kin and adequate compensation to the violence-hit families, Roy Barman said.

- Advertisement -

“Only Rs 25,000 has been given to families whose houses were completely gutted, and Rs 5 lakh to the mother of Parameshwar. We want the state government to provide adequate compensation to all the violence-affected families of Gandatwisa,” he said. (PTI)

10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

E-SeHAT services launched for ex-servicemen in Manipur

The Hills Times -
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia