30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
type here...

Tripura: 300 villagers whose houses set on fire yet to return homes

Tripura violence

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 15: Around 300 villagers whose houses were set on fire three days ago following the death of a 19-year-old man in a clash between two groups in Tripura’s Dhalai district are yet to return to their homes, officials said on Monday.

They have been staying at a shelter after the July 12 arson in Gandatwisa village, around 110 km from the state capital Agartala.

- Advertisement -

A team led by Dhalai district magistrate Saju Vaheed held a meeting with the affected families on Sunday and assured them of the necessary steps for providing security and compensation, the officials said.

“At least 40 houses were severely damaged and around 30 shops were looted by the attackers. The affected family members are now staying at the Gandatwisa Higher Secondary School. Four motorcycles were also burnt on July 12 night. The situation has improved in Gandatwisa with the deployment of additional security personnel in the vulnerable pockets,” Gandatwisa sub divisional magistrate Chandrajoy Reang told PTI over the telephone.

The administration has taken all possible steps to provide compensation to around 80 families affected by the arson, he said.

The team led by the district magistrate also held a meeting with the members of a local committee to open the market, another official said.

- Advertisement -

According to the officials, the attack on villagers stemmed from the clash between the two groups in the local market on July 7.

Parameshwar Reang, a college student, was critically injured in the clash and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GBP Hospital in Agartala on July 12.

Four people were arrested in connection with the death of the youth, police said. (PTI)

Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Restoration of Tuli paper mill in Nagaland begins

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts