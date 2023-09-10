Karbi Cultural Society felicitates KYF contributors in golden jubilee year celebration

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 9: As part of the golden jubilee year celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), the Karbi

Cultural Society (KCS) has been organising felicitation programs at various locations in Karbi Anglong and

West Karbi Anglong to honor individuals associated with KYF since its inception.

One such felicitation program took place at Karbi Club, Rongthe-ang, Diphu, where the first KYF was

organized by Karbi youths. The program was chaired by KCS president Chandrosing Kro and began with a

remembrance ceremony for those who were associated with KYF.

In recognition of their contributions to KYF, KCS felicitated them with Karbi traditional turbans (poho)

and mementos. Among those honored were Lawrence Teron, former president and secretary of the

erstwhile Karbi Youth Festival Committee and KCS, who organized the KYF in 1974 at Karbi Club. During

those days, Karbis were influenced by Durga Pujas and Dewali, and Karbi youths came together to

promote Karbi culture and traditions through KYF.

CEM of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, attended the program as the chief guest and expressed his happiness

that individuals from Dokmoka who contributed to KYF were being honored. He announced plans to

develop the Karbi Club with modern facilities.

Bidyasing Rongpi, general secretary of KCS, mentioned that the felicitation program to honor KYF

contributors began in July 2023 and will continue, with plans to felicitate presidents and general

secretaries of KCS since its inception at the main celebration at Taralangso.

Overall, more than 100 individuals have been felicitated, and those who were not included in this event

will be honored later. The grand celebration for KYF’s golden jubilee will be held at Taralangso.