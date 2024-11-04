29 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
Khandu unveils Monduro 4.0 T-shirt, welcomes competitors from 8 nations

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his enthusiasm in unveiling the official t-shirt and hoodie for the fourth edition of the Asia Enduro Series Monduro 4.0, a press release said on Monday.

The Chief Minister informed that these uniquely crafted garments will pay homage to the excitement and spirit of the Monduro race, embodying the energy and dedication of all participants and supporters.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “These specially designed gears are a tribute to the thrill and spirit of the Monduro race, reflecting the energy and passion of all the riders and supporters.”

https://twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/1853304215361445932

He also noted the participation of competitors from eight nations, including UCI Enduro World Champion Mr. Alex Rudeau from France.

Khandu further wished the participants an extraordinary event filled with adventure, resilience, and sportsmanship, encouraging the them to draw inspiration from the challenging trails of the stunning region and to prioritize the safety.

Additionally, he extended his best wishes to all riders, urging them to make this race a memorable experience.

“May the challenging trails of our beautiful land inspire you and keep you safe. Best of luck to all the riders—let’s make this an unforgettable race!”, Khandu added.

