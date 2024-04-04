Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Congress candidates in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, April 3: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are likely to visit Arunachal Pradesh to campaign for the party candidates.

Elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will be held simultaneously on April 19.

The Congress party has prepared a list of the campaigners in Arunachal Pradesh, however, the dates and places have not been fixed yet, party sources said quoting a list issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal.

Several other Congress leaders including former Union ministers Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, actor Raj Babbar, cricketer Mohd Azharuddin and others will campaign for the party in the state.

Former chief minister and APCC president Nabam Tuki will lock horns against Union earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju in the Arunachal West Parliamentary seat while former state minister Bosiram Siram will be up against BJP s Tapir Gao for the Arunachal East Parliamentary seat. (PTI)