INC list 40 star campaigners for LS polls in Manipur

IMPHAL, March 30: Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of 40 star campaigners for Manipur, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others.

These leaders will campaign for the party candidates in Manipur during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in two phases.

The polling in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency will go in the first phase (April 19) while that of Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency will go in two phases, on April 19 and 26.

The Congress is fielding its candidates in both the seats with Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in the Inner constituency and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur in the Outer constituency.

A total of 40 star campaigners will campaign for the two candidates for the ensuing polls as per a list submitted by INC general secretary KC Venugopal to the secretary Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 27.

Among others, the list of star campaigners included Mallikargjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, Girish Chodankar, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, among the AICC Central leaders.

The INC further listed MPCC president K Meghachandra, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, CWC member Gaikhangam besides several former MLAs and MPs.

The following leaders of the Indian National Congress would be campaigning as per Section 77 (1) of the Representation of People Act 1951 for the first and second phases of general elections to the Lok Sabha from Manipur in 2024, the list submitted by INC general secretary to the ECI stated. (NNN)