KOHIMA, FEB 21: In the light of Khelo India University Games 2023, and as part of the city activation and pre-event awareness for the wrestling to be held at IG stadium Kohima from February 22 to 26, the mascot toured at various sites starting from Merima to Thizama village.

The Mascot Tour will continue at different location within the Kohima on February 21. (NNN)