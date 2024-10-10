Manipur’s Indigenous Wrestling flourishes under ‘Khelo India’ Scheme

28 C
Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: The promotion of indigenous wrestling in Manipur’s Senapati district has gained momentum under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme, as training programs for local youths and aspiring athletes continue to expand, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Thursday.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, Singh expressed his satisfaction with the progress.

He wrote, “Pleased to see that the promotion of Indigenous Wrestling of Senapati is in full swing with trainings being given to youths and aspirants under the Khelo India Scheme.”

The Chief Minister also informed that the Khelo India initiative has played a crucial role in providing the necessary infrastructure, facilities, and expert guidance to boost the development of indigenous wrestling in the region.

Additionally, the scheme, which seeks to revitalize traditional sports alongside mainstream disciplines, has allowed Manipur to sustain its rich sporting heritage.

Furthermore, by promoting indigenous wrestling through structured training and proper support, the state will elevate its athletes to greater heights while preserving the cultural legacy of the sport.

“The indigenous sports are being promoted with necessary infrastructure and facilities while proper guidance & training are given to the players”, the Chief Minister added.

Assam makes strides towards sustainable cities, fulfills SDG Goal 11: CM

The Hills Times -
