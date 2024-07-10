31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

KSU conducts checks on ‘non-tribals’ in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has reignited concerns over illegal immigration in Meghalaya by conducting checks on “non-tribal employees and businesses”.

- Advertisement -

Citing the state government’s inaction on work permit regulations and the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, KSU units in Mawlai and Mawprem targeted shops and establishments on Monday.

The KSU found 117 non-tribal workers allegedly lacking proper documentation, including labor licenses and EPIC cards.

These individuals reportedly hail from Nepal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other Indian states.

KSU leaders attributed the checks to the government’s delay in implementing stricter regulations on immigration and employment.

- Advertisement -

Similar actions were reported in Polo, where shops faced closure for lacking renewed trading licenses, and Demseiniong.

This recent activity follows the KSU’s construction of an unauthorized ILP check gate on the Guwahati-Shillong Road two days prior.

The gate aimed to pressure the government to address the perceived issue of illegal influx.

7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kuki group announces 12-hour shutdown in tribal areas today

The Hills Times -
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season