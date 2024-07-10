KSU conducts checks on ‘non-tribals’ in Meghalaya

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has reignited concerns over illegal immigration in Meghalaya by conducting checks on “non-tribal employees and businesses”.

Citing the state government’s inaction on work permit regulations and the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, KSU units in Mawlai and Mawprem targeted shops and establishments on Monday.

The KSU found 117 non-tribal workers allegedly lacking proper documentation, including labor licenses and EPIC cards.

These individuals reportedly hail from Nepal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other Indian states.

KSU leaders attributed the checks to the government’s delay in implementing stricter regulations on immigration and employment.

Similar actions were reported in Polo, where shops faced closure for lacking renewed trading licenses, and Demseiniong.

This recent activity follows the KSU’s construction of an unauthorized ILP check gate on the Guwahati-Shillong Road two days prior.

The gate aimed to pressure the government to address the perceived issue of illegal influx.