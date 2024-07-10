31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Kuki group announces 12-hour shutdown in tribal areas today

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Kuki Inpi, the traditional governing body of the Kukis in Manipur, has called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas of Manipur.

- Advertisement -

This protest, set for Wednesday (July 10) from 6 am to 6 pm, is in response to the recent arrest of two Kuki-Zo village volunteers in Jiribam district of Manipur.

The decision for the shutdown was made during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday (July 09).

Janghaolun Haokip, Kuki Inpi’s secretary of information and publicity, stated, “There will be a total shutdown in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on July 10 from 6 am to 6 pm to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people.”

In their statement, the Kuki Inpi also called on all regional organizations to join in the protest to demonstrate solidarity.

- Advertisement -

The organization emphasized the broader struggle against what they describe as “unlawful opposition, subjugation, and persecution,” reiterating their demand for a Union Territory with legislative powers for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur.

Haokip further noted, “The Kuki Inpi resolves to issue a clarion call to all the Kuki-Zo people to fight against the injustices if the issue of this discriminate arrest further evolves against the common wishes and desires of the Kuki-Zo people.”

The emergency meeting was convened following the arrest of two civilians and the alleged mistreatment of women and children during a joint operation by central and state forces in Phaituol, Tamenglong on July 8.

Another incident occurred on July 9 in L Hengjol, Jiribam, leading to the arrest of three Kuki-Zo village volunteers

- Advertisement -

The Kuki Inpi’s statement also criticized the central and state forces for allegedly ignoring the activities of Meitei militants and the group Arambai Tenggol in the Imphal area of Manipur, calling this behavior biased.

The arrests, which took place on Monday (July 08) before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur, followed an arson incident and an exchange of fire.

Troops from the 39 Assam Rifles and Jiribam district police detained two individuals from Phaitoul village in Jiribam district of Manipur.

One of the detainees is reportedly a juvenile, while the other has been identified as 35-year-old Kaplal Singson, son of Thangkhosem from Phaitol village.

Both individuals were suspected of being Kuki militants involved in the attack.

They were handed over to Tamenglong district police, along with three single-barrel guns seized from their possession, as the area falls under the jurisdiction of Tamenglong district in Manipur.

7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

KSU conducts checks on ‘non-tribals’ in Meghalaya

The Hills Times -
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit Best Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season