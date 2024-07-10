Kuki group announces 12-hour shutdown in tribal areas today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: The Kuki Inpi, the traditional governing body of the Kukis in Manipur, has called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas of Manipur.

This protest, set for Wednesday (July 10) from 6 am to 6 pm, is in response to the recent arrest of two Kuki-Zo village volunteers in Jiribam district of Manipur.

The decision for the shutdown was made during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday (July 09).

Janghaolun Haokip, Kuki Inpi’s secretary of information and publicity, stated, “There will be a total shutdown in all Kuki-Zo dominated regions on July 10 from 6 am to 6 pm to protest against the gross injustice meted out to our people.”

In their statement, the Kuki Inpi also called on all regional organizations to join in the protest to demonstrate solidarity.

The organization emphasized the broader struggle against what they describe as “unlawful opposition, subjugation, and persecution,” reiterating their demand for a Union Territory with legislative powers for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur.

Haokip further noted, “The Kuki Inpi resolves to issue a clarion call to all the Kuki-Zo people to fight against the injustices if the issue of this discriminate arrest further evolves against the common wishes and desires of the Kuki-Zo people.”

The emergency meeting was convened following the arrest of two civilians and the alleged mistreatment of women and children during a joint operation by central and state forces in Phaituol, Tamenglong on July 8.

Another incident occurred on July 9 in L Hengjol, Jiribam, leading to the arrest of three Kuki-Zo village volunteers

The Kuki Inpi’s statement also criticized the central and state forces for allegedly ignoring the activities of Meitei militants and the group Arambai Tenggol in the Imphal area of Manipur, calling this behavior biased.

The arrests, which took place on Monday (July 08) before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur, followed an arson incident and an exchange of fire.

Troops from the 39 Assam Rifles and Jiribam district police detained two individuals from Phaitoul village in Jiribam district of Manipur.

One of the detainees is reportedly a juvenile, while the other has been identified as 35-year-old Kaplal Singson, son of Thangkhosem from Phaitol village.

Both individuals were suspected of being Kuki militants involved in the attack.

They were handed over to Tamenglong district police, along with three single-barrel guns seized from their possession, as the area falls under the jurisdiction of Tamenglong district in Manipur.