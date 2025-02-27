16 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 27, 2025
type here...

Kuki group criticises Manipur Guv for meeting Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 26: Kuki Organisation for Human Rights (KOHUR) criticised Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for meeting Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, calling it an armed extremist group responsible for mass violence.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Bhalla sought Arambai Tenggol’s cooperation in restoring peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state. The discussions also covered surrendering weapons under specific terms and conditions, officials said.

- Advertisement -

“KOHUR strongly condemns Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for holding a meeting with Korounganba Khuman and Robin Mangang, the leaders of Arambai Tenggol, an armed extremist group responsible for mass violence, ethnic persecution and destabilisation in Manipur,” the Kuki group said in a statement.

Related Posts:

It said the Kuki-Zo community will “not remain silent” while those responsible for their persecution are treated as political stakeholders.

Following the meeting with Bhalla, Arambai Tenggol’s PRO Robin Mangang said, “The governor requested us to give up arms. We have some terms and conditions and when those are fulfilled, we will surrender the weapons.” (PTI)

Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Preity Zinta visits Maha Kumbh Mela, takes holy dip

The Hills Times -
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes