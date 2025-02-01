19 C
Lalduhoma will present budget in Assembly on March 4

AIZAWL, Jan 31: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state’s annual budget for the 2025-2026 financial year in the assembly on March 4, a senior official said on Friday.

The budget session of the Mizoram Assembly will commence on February 19.

Mizoram Assembly commissioner and secretary Vanlalthantlingi told PTI that the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Lalbiakzama on Wednesday chalked a detailed programme and decided that the session will continue till March 20.

Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd) will deliver his maiden gubernatorial address in the assembly on the first day of the session, Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the state annual budget for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 4, she said.

This will be the second budget that Lalduhoma will present after the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) came to power in December 2023. (PTI)

