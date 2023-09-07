Liangmai Naga man assaulted in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sept 6: A Liangmai Naga was assaulted by Kuki

militants recently in Kangpokpi district, according to Liangmai

organisations. They accused the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA),

which is under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the

government, for beating the Liangmai Naga man. The incident

reportedly occurred at 7:30 am on Tuesday at Chalwa along I T

Road under Kangpokpi district.

The victim has been identified as one Z Hotngambou of

Rianglong village, Tamei subdivision, Tamenglong district.

In a joint condemnation statement, Liangmai Naga Council of

Eastern Zone, Liangmai Naga Council of Northern Zone,

Liangmai Naga Council of Southern Zone and Liangmai Naga

Council of Western Zone said, “In a very shocking incident, a

group of Kuki militants who identified themselves as KRA (one

of the SoO groups) beat a Liangmai Naga at Chalwa, IT Road,

who was on the way to Imphal from Rianglong village”. The

Liangmai bodies said the Kuki militants stopped the vehicle and

asked for tax. “When the driver (the victim) said he didn’t have

money, they started punching him. The victim was profusely

bleeding as the Kuki militants beat him”, the Liangmai

organizations added. The Kuki militants also asked the identity

of the victim before he was beaten up, according to the

Liangmai bodies.

The Liangmai bodies, while strongly condemning it, said such

incidents, perpetrated by Kuki militants, have been happening

frequently along the I T Road. (NNN)