Liangmai Naga man assaulted in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sept 6: A Liangmai Naga was assaulted by Kuki
militants recently in Kangpokpi district, according to Liangmai
organisations. They accused the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA),
which is under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the
government, for beating the Liangmai Naga man. The incident
reportedly occurred at 7:30 am on Tuesday at Chalwa along I T
Road under Kangpokpi district.
The victim has been identified as one Z Hotngambou of
Rianglong village, Tamei subdivision, Tamenglong district.
In a joint condemnation statement, Liangmai Naga Council of
Eastern Zone, Liangmai Naga Council of Northern Zone,
Liangmai Naga Council of Southern Zone and Liangmai Naga
Council of Western Zone said, “In a very shocking incident, a
group of Kuki militants who identified themselves as KRA (one
of the SoO groups) beat a Liangmai Naga at Chalwa, IT Road,
who was on the way to Imphal from Rianglong village”. The
Liangmai bodies said the Kuki militants stopped the vehicle and
asked for tax. “When the driver (the victim) said he didn’t have
money, they started punching him. The victim was profusely
bleeding as the Kuki militants beat him”, the Liangmai
organizations added. The Kuki militants also asked the identity
of the victim before he was beaten up, according to the
Liangmai bodies.
The Liangmai bodies, while strongly condemning it, said such
incidents, perpetrated by Kuki militants, have been happening
frequently along the I T Road. (NNN)