UNC issues warning against KRA over assaulting Liangmai Naga man

SENAPATI, Sept 7: While strongly condemning the

beating of the Liangmai Naga man by Kuki Revolutionary

(KRA) cadres along IT Road under Kangpokpi district on

September 5, the United Naga Council (UNC) warned

that the “Naga people will no longer tolerate such

unholy and provoking activities in the Naga villages”.

It can be mentioned that one Z Hotngambou of Rianglong

village, Tamei subdivision, Tamenglong district, was assaulted

by Kuki militants on September 5 in Kangpokpi district by the

Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), which is under Suspension of

Operation (SoO) with the government, at Chalwa along I T Road

under Kangpokpi district, according to reports.

“Be it armed Kuki militants or civilians, such wanton and

reckless showdown should be stopped in order to avert from

further misunderstanding and unwanted escalation,” the UNC

said.

The UNC then demanded that due justice to the victim

should be ensured by all concerns and the perpetrators

should not be left scot-free. “For which, the concerned

authorities and community leaders must initiate

necessary actions to bring amicable solution over the

matter and deliver justice to the victim promptly for the

well-being of all the communities,” it added.

The Liangmai Naga Ruangdi (LNR) said on Thursday that Kukis

are continuing to provoke the Liangmai Nagas.

While strongly condemning the beating of Z. Hotngambou of

Rianglong village, Tamei subdivision, Tamenglong district, by

Kuki militants on September 5 by the Kuki Revolutionary Army

(KRA), which is under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the

government, at Chalwa along I T Road under Kangpokpi district,

LNR president Joseph Kingudi said that such incidents have

immense potentials for a full scale flare-up.

The LNR is the apex body of the Liangmai people of Nagaland

and Manipur Joseph Kingudi also said that if anyone is

estimating the peace loving people of Liangmai Nagas as weak

then someone is making a serious mistake. He also said that

Kukis have been provoking the Liangmai Nagas but “our

maturity has been the reason that there are no unwanted

situations.” However, the LNR chief said that there is a limit for

everything. “Our patience has been tested time and again by

the Kukis”, he added. Joseph Kingudi then said that the LNR is

closely monitoring the situation. (NNN)