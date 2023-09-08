UNC issues warning against KRA over assaulting Liangmai Naga man

SENAPATI, Sept 7: While strongly condemning the
It can be mentioned that one Z Hotngambou of Rianglong
village, Tamei subdivision, Tamenglong district, was assaulted
by Kuki militants on September 5 in Kangpokpi district by the
Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA), which is under Suspension of
Operation (SoO) with the government, at Chalwa along I T Road
under Kangpokpi district, according to reports.
“Be it armed Kuki militants or civilians, such wanton and
reckless showdown should be stopped in order to avert from
further misunderstanding and unwanted escalation,” the UNC
said.
The Naga body, in no uncertain terms, condemned the
“brutal assault” meted out to Zuina Hotngambou of
Rianglong village, Tamei sub-division, Tamenglong
district by the Kuki Revolutionary Army, which is under
Suspension of Operations (SoO).
“It is shocking to learn the undesirable act of savagery
violence occurring at regular intervals[1]targeting Naga
villagers while travelling and ferrying goods along the IT
Road,” the UNC said. “Such blatant act of extortion or
unabated imposition upon the Nagas is a matter of
serious concern and UNC has taken strong exception
over the matter,” the Naga body also said. “The Naga
people will no longer tolerate such unholy and provoking
activities in the Naga villages. Be it armed Kuki militants
or civilians, such wanton and reckless showdown should
be stopped in order to avert from further
misunderstanding and unwanted escalation”.
The UNC then demanded that due justice to the victim
should be ensured by all concerns and the perpetrators
should not be left scot-free. “For which, the concerned
authorities and community leaders must initiate
necessary actions to bring amicable solution over the
matter and deliver justice to the victim promptly for the
well-being of all the communities,” it added.
The Liangmai Naga Ruangdi (LNR) said on Thursday that Kukis
are continuing to provoke the Liangmai Nagas.
LNR president Joseph Kingudi said that such incidents have
immense potentials for a full scale flare-up.
The LNR is the apex body of the Liangmai people of Nagaland
and Manipur Joseph Kingudi also said that if anyone is
estimating the peace loving people of Liangmai Nagas as weak
then someone is making a serious mistake. He also said that
Kukis have been provoking the Liangmai Nagas but “our
maturity has been the reason that there are no unwanted
situations.” However, the LNR chief said that there is a limit for
everything. “Our patience has been tested time and again by
the Kukis”, he added. Joseph Kingudi then said that the LNR is
closely monitoring the situation. (NNN)