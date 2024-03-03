Liangmai organisations condemns snatching of vehicle

IMPHAL, March 2: Various Liangmai organizations have strongly condemned the snatching of a vehicle belonging to Dr Alyson Abonmai on February 29 near Manipur University (MU) in Imphal.

In a joint press statement issued on Saturday, Liangmai Naga Council (LNC), Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi (LPNR) and Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi (LNKR-Manipur and Nagand) said, “In a shocking act of aggression, a Toyota Fortuner belonging to Dr Alyson Abonmai was forcibly taken away by unknown armed miscreants near Manipur University’’. The statement also said, “The driver endured this brazen attack at gunpoint, resulting in disruption and distress amidst the pivotal phase of the crucial time”.

It can be noted here that Dr Alyson Abonmai is an intending candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Outer Parliamentary constituency of Manipur.

”Dr. Alyson Abonmai, recipient of the prestigious ‘Best Social Reformer of the Year’ award and a tireless advocate for the welfare of the people, has remained resolute in his dedication to serving the community since 2019, particularly amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19,” an aide of Dr. Alyson told NNN this evening. “The disruption of the official work, aimed at amplifying the voices of the people and advocating for their interests, is not only regrettable but also appears to be politically motivated and executed with malicious intent,” he also said.

Meanwhile, at this critical juncture, Dr Alyson Abonmai called upon the citizens of Manipur to stand united against such acts of aggression. He extended his appreciation to the police personnel and government officials “for taking the case to their best possible capacities”. He then urged all individuals and people of the state to pray for wisdom to prevail during the democratic process, ensuring the choosing of the right candidate.

”Let us uphold the values of compassion, integrity, and respect for democracy, and join hands in fostering a progressive society,” Dr. Alyson added. (NNN)