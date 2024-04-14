24 C
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ready for polling day, affirms Aizawl DC

HT Digital,

Aizawl, April 14: Deputy Commissioner of Aizawl, Nazuk Kumar, announced on Sunday that all necessary preparations for the forthcoming polling day have been completed. She confirmed that the government is fully equipped for the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

The arrangements include the deployment of 12 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies to guarantee free, fair, and violence-free elections. She also mentioned comprehensive security measures and confidence-building measures.

Kumar further highlighted that polling officials have been adequately trained, and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are ready with candidate details.

The government has also set up strong room locations at 12 places in Aizawl for candidates and political parties to inspect at their convenience.

