Lord Shani idol desecrated in Bangladesh-Tripura border village

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 1: Tensions flared in Tamsa Bari, a village under Sonamura sub-division of Sepahijala District, after the idol of Lord Shani at a bamboo-fenced shrine was found dislodged and overturned late on the night of December 31.

Sonamura, situated along the India-Bangladesh border, is a mixed-population area comprising both Hindus and Muslims.

Locals reported that the idol, worshipped daily by a family, was discovered damaged and lying upside down. The family informed nearby residents, who gathered at the shrine to assess the situation.

“We called our neighbors and elders after finding the idol in this state. We don’t know who could have done this, but we’ve informed local leaders and the police,” said one of the residents.

Some locals alleged that the act was intended to disrupt the communal harmony in Sonamura. “There are people trying to create unrest between Hindus and Muslims. This seems like the handiwork of miscreants with vested interests,” they claimed.

Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police, Bogati Reddy, addressed the media regarding the incident. “Upon receiving the information, we rushed to the spot to manage the situation and have initiated a probe. The shrine is located near the national highway, and some miscreants have damaged the idol. We are analyzing CCTV footage to identify those responsible and will take strict action against them,” he assured.

