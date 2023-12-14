15 C
Lt Gen Sahi flags off national integration tour

HT Correspondent

 

DIMAPUR, Dec 13: Lt Gen HS Sahi, general officer commanding, Spear Corps, flagged off a 10-day national integration tour of the students of Loyala Higher Secondary School, Zakhama, under Kohima district, at Rangapahar military station, Dimapur, on Wednesday.

The tour, undertaken by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, was organised under Operation Sadbhavna. A total of 20 students, 15 boys and five girls, along with three teachers, from the school will explore historical and cultural places and visit institutions of national eminence in Kolkata, Shillong and Guwahati during the tour.

Apart from visiting the places of interest, the students from Kigwema, Tsisinyu, Zakhama, Mima and Kezo villages in the Kohima district will also interact with governors of West Bengal and Meghalaya and director general of Assam Rifles in Shillong.

The team will also undertake adventurous activities like sailing on a cruise and travelling in a ropeway over Brahmaputra river, which will be flagged by Nagaland governor La Ganesan on December 22.

The tour is aimed at giving exposure to the students to experience the culture of metro cities and understand the diversity of the country.

 

