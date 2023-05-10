MA student dies after boyfriend shoots at her, accused held

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 9: An MA final year student succumbed to a gunshot injury after she was allegedly shot at by her boyfriend, a self-styled kilonser (minister) of NSCN-K (Khango), identified as Thingiu Khiam (36)

Dimapur DCP (crime) on Tuesday said the girl, an MA history final year student of Unity College Dimapur and aged 25, was injured when the NSCN-K official shot at her at Zeliangrong colony, Dhobinallah, Dimapur at around Monday midnight. After the incident, the accused took her to a nearby private hospital where she succumbed to her injury. She belonged to the Khiamnungam Naga community.

The NSCN-K kilonser, along with his self-styled boy guard Mongchon Khiam (37) has been arrested. One modified AK rifle with two magazines and 55 live rounds of 7.65mm ammunition, one country-made .32 pistol with one empty case, two sets of walkie-talkies and a soft top Gypsy vehicle were seized from their possession, the DCP said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

In another incident, the DCP said a 25-year-old scooty rider Merithung Kithan succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday after the scooty he was riding with two pillion riders was hit by an unknown vehicle near Dimapur Municipal Council toll tax area towards Purana Bazar at around 10 pm Monday night. He was a resident of 6th Mile under Chumukedima district.

The two-wheeler rider, along with his second pillion rider Zuchamo Patton (25) of Akok village under Chumukedima district, suffered serious head injuries while the first pillion rider, Mhayamo Kithan (22) of Soren colony in Wokha, received minor injury in the hit-and-run case. The second pillion rider has been admitted to a hospital here.

A case has been registered in this connection.