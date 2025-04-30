Main drug supplier nabbed in Assam in NDPS case follow-up

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 29: In a major development under Operation Dawn 2.0, Naharlagun Police have apprehended the main drug supplier linked to Naharlagun PS Case No. 57/25 under sections 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act on Tuesday.

Acting on revelations made by two previously arrested accused, a joint police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge of PS Naharlagun, and assisted by Assam Police, conducted a successful raid on April 28, 2025. The operation was carried out at Brahmaputra Nagar, near the riverbank in Dikrong, Assam.

The raid led to the arrest of Aamir Ali (39), son of Matlab Ali and a resident of Banderdewa, Assam. Authorities recovered 20 vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 27.9 grams, from his possession.

The team included SI Vivek Linggi, SI T Sarke, ASI I Ngomdir, HC K Mosi, HC L Tsering, Ct D Borah, HC P Tari, Ct R Kalung, Ct T Dawa, Ct Sanu T Raj, Ct T Pertin, and Ct H Tamin. The operation was carried out under the close supervision of SP Naharlagun Shri Mihin Gambo and SDPO Shri Rishi Longdo.

Earlier, Techi Lez and Tana Jamja were arrested on April 27, 2025, in connection with the same case.

ICR Naharlagun Police reaffirmed their resolve to tackle drug trafficking and protect the region”s youth from the dangers of narcotics through ongoing efforts under Operation Dawn 2.0.