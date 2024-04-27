33 C
Manipur: 33.22 pc voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 26: A voter turnout of 33.22 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Friday as polling was underway in the remaining parts of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security, officials said.

Voting was underway at 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts, they said.

In the first four hours, the Tengnoupal assembly segment recorded the highest turnout at 45.28 per cent, while the Jiribam assembly segment recorded the lowest at 23.24 per cent.

Fifteen assembly segments of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency went to the polls in the first phase on April 19 along with the whole of the Inner Manipur seat.

Four candidates are in the fray in Outer Manipur — NPF’s K Timothy Zimik, Congress’s Alfred Kanngam Arthur, and Independents S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai. The BJP has not fielded any candidate and is backing its ally, the NPF.

Over 4.84 lakh people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Security measures have been significantly enhanced across all 13 assembly segments where polling was underway, with 87 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and 4,000 state police personnel deployed to ensure free and fair elections. (PTI)

